Minnesota DNR creel clerk data helps determine whether special regulations are working

In the current world of Minnesota fisheries lake management, special regulations for specific species can vary among the many different lakes and rivers.

Statewide regulations call for a six-walleye limit with only one over 20 inches. But on Upper Red Lake, for example, this summer’s regulation is five walleyes with only one over 17 inches. While knowing what regulations govern what species on what lake may sound confusing, unending hours of compiling and analyzing data is involved in the special regulations implementation process.