Don’t overlook goldenrod larvae as a go-to natural bait for panfish

Like many ice fishermen, I started preparation for the hard-water season several weeks ago. I checked out the portable fish house, but no mice had been at work. My auger started when called upon, and the other accessories, including rods and reels, were in wording order. While tying on some panfish jigs, I began to think about bait. I’ve successfully tried plastics, which work great in some situations. However, I still lean toward live bait. I hadn’t heard lately about goldenrod larvae being used. Growing up, that was our go-to winter bait.