Minnesota Mixed Bag: Zebra mussels confirmed in Little Cormorant Lake in Becker County

Audubon, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Little Cormorant Lake, near Audubon in Becker County. A property owner on Little Cormorant Lake contacted the DNR after finding adult zebra mussel shells attached to equipment that was removed at the end of last season.

DNR staff found additional zebra mussels on equipment near the location of the initial report. A search of the dock at the public water access about one mile from the location of the initial report, however, did not result in finding additional zebra mussels.

Citizens should contact a DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species previously unknown to a water body. Learn more at www.mndnr.gov/invasives/ais

MN-FISH WORLD’S GREATEST ONLINE FISHING AUCTION RUNS THROUGH APRIL 26

St. Paul — MN-FISH’s World’s Greatest Fishing Auction is now open.

Visit www.mn-fish.com to link to the over 70 items available for bid through Sunday, April 26. There’s gear from leading companies like Humminbird, Garmin, Daiwa, Vexilar, Brew City, Lindy, Simms, Striker, Clam, Plueger, Plano and many others.

There’s also fishing trips with guides like Jason Mitchell, Brian Brosdahl, Butch Furtman, Matt Johnson, and Ron Schara. There are also vacation stays at world class fishing holes like Mille Lacs, Leech, Lake of the Woods, Minnetonka, Cass, Ontario’s Eagle Lake and many others. The auction closes 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

DNR SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON TRAIL REVISIONS IN ZUMBRO BOTTOMS MANAGEMENT UNIT

St. Paul — The DNR is seeking public input on proposed designated trail revisions within the Zumbro Bottoms Management Unit of the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in Wabasha County. Draft recommendations aim to improve long-term trail sustainability and overall management of Zumbro Bottoms’ 45.1-mile designated trail system.

As part of the input process, DNR staff will host a public meeting to share proposed changes and receive comments from 5-7 p.m. on June 25, 2026, at Wabasha-Kellogg Public School, 2113 Hiawatha Drive NE, Wabasha. The public may also submit written comments through 4:30 p.m. on June 29, by: email to foresttrailplanning.dnr@state.mn.us; or mail to Molly Lou Pintok, Minnesota DNR, Parks and Trails Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Additional information is available at mndnr.gov/forest-trail-planning or by contacting Molly Lou Pintok at 651-259-5095.

7MM BACKCOUNTRY CARTRIDGE WINS NRA AMMO PRODUCT OF THE YEAR FOR 2026

Houston, Texas — Federal’s 7mm Backcountry cartridge was awarded the 2026 Golden Bullseye Award from the NRA American Hunter publication for Ammunition Product of the Year. Federal Ammunition showcased the new cartridge at its booth during the 2026 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, April 16-19, in Houston.

“We are proud and grateful that the NRA American Hunter publication recognized our innovative new cartridge with this prestigious award,” said Federal Centerfire Ammunition Director Mike Holm. “This endorsement speaks volumes for how the new 7mm Backcountry cartridge is such a true innovation.”

Federal’s 7mm Backcountry is a high-performance hunting cartridge boosted by all-new, patented one-piece, high-strength Peak Alloy case technology, which provides magnum performance in a standard bolt face rifle. Through 20-inch barrels and with 170-grain bullets, it can achieve 3,000 feet per second. The new cartridge is intended for hunting with a suppressor, where shorter-barrel rifles are preferred.

WALLEYE SEASON OPENS MAY 2 ON IOWA’S “GREAT LAKES”

Spirit Lake, Iowa — The 151st walleye fishing season officially opens May 2 at Spirit, East Okoboji, and West Okoboji lakes.

Walleye season opens the first Saturday in May and runs through Feb. 14 each year on Spirit Lake, East Okoboji Lake, and West Okoboji. The protected slot limit on walleyes is 19 to 25 inches, with only one walleye over 25 inches allowed per day. The protected slot limit applies to Spirit Lake, East and West Okoboji lakes, Upper and Lower Gar lakes, and Minnewashta Lake. The daily limit is three walleyes with a possession limit of six.

The Iowa Great Lakes Chamber will host the 44th annual Iowa Great Lakes Walleye Weekend Fishing Contest in conjunction with opener. Learn more at https://okobojichamber.com/walleye-weekend/.

HUNTING PERMIT DRAWING RESULTS IN MONTANA NOW AVAILABLE

Helena, Mont. — The drawings for Montana deer and elk permits and for nonresident combo licenses are complete and applicants can check their results online. This is the sixth year of the new online application process, which allows Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to complete the drawing much faster than in years past.

There are a few ways to get your drawing results. Visit fwp.mt.gov, click on MyFWP Login in the upper righthand corner, then click on Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists tab on the left-hand menu, or login to your MyFWP account.

You may also sign up for an account at myfwp.mt.gov. Applicants may also call any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at 406-444-2950.

The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is May 1; the deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is June 1. All applications must be completed online, at an FWP Ambassador or an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.