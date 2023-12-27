New York Mixed Bag: Marine fishing license not likely to be included in 2024 budget

Albany — The revival of a saltwater license program in New York does not look likely for next year. Newsday recently reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s forthcoming budget won’t include the $10 marine fishing license that some sportsmen’s groups had been seeking, with others being opposed.

The report said that DEC is continuing to review and evaluate a marine fishing license structure and will not be pursuing such a license. A survey conducted by the agency showed that 56% of the respondents opposed restarting a saltwater fishing license, while a separate informal survey of bait-and-tackle shops showed unanimous opposition. The $10 saltwater license was in place from 2009 to 2011, and was eventually repealed.

Beyond the Newsday inquiry, there has been no announcement from either the DEC of the governor’s office. New York Outdoor News was awaiting a DEC response at press time.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

Fishing woes continue in New York this winter as warming trend hinders ice formation

New York DEC reopening Beaverkill and Pisecos campgrounds in time for 2024 season

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation banning coyote hunting contests

DEC Reminds Visitors Of Lows Lower Dam Access Road Closure

Piercefield, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation would like to reminded the public that the gate on the access road leading to the Bog River Dam, also known as Lows Lower Dam, is closed to allow for dam maintenance. The Lower Dam Road and parking area near the end of the road will be closed to public use for the duration of the construction project. Access to the site by water is also prohibited.

Construction activities are expected seven days per week and is anticipated to continue through fall, 2024. The project will bring the dam into compliance with New York State dam safety regulations. For any questions or concerns, contact Henry Dedrick, Supervising Forester at DEC’s Potsdam sub-office, at (315) 265-3090.

Cortland Housing Authority Facing Lawsuit From Second Amendment Foundation

Cortland, N.Y. — The Second Amendment Foundation recently announced that it has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cortland, N.Y. Housing Authority, alleging Second Amendment violations by prohibiting tenants from possessing firearms on CHA premises. Three tenants are among the plaintiffs with the defendants being the housing authority and its executive director Ella M. Dilorio in her official capacity.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

SAF is seeking a temporary restraining order followed by a preliminary and permanent injunction, and a judgment by the court that the firearms ban is unconstitutional under the Second and Fourteenth amendments. The lawsuit is also seeking compensatory and/or punitive damages.

U.S. House Passes Duck Stamp Modernization Act, Will Allow Online Purchase

Washington, D.C – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, a bill that makes the federal duck stamp electronically accessible to waterfowl hunters for the entire waterfowl season and the spring snow goose conservation order. This legislation, which originally passed the Senate in July, allows waterfowl hunters to purchase the $25 duck stamp online and removes the requirement to possess a physical copy of the stamp while hunting. The bill now moves to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Though the duck stamp is going digital, the heritage behind it and annual duck stamp contest hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues. Hunters and collectors will still be able to purchase physical stamps from a U.S. Post Office and other qualified retailers. After duck season ends, physical copies will be mailed to anyone who purchased a digital stamp.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the federal duck stamp into law in 1934. Ninety-eight cents of every dollar spent on duck stamps goes to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund to purchase or lease wetlands and wildlife habitat for our National Wildlife Refuge system. The Duck Stamp Modernization Act builds upon the successful 28-state pilot program that validated these E-stamps for 45 days before needing a physical stamp to legally hunt. The legislation modernizes and streamlines the process by allowing hunters to satisfy the duck stamp requirement in the field by purchasing it online and saving the electronic stamp to their smartphone.

2023 NWTF Photo Contest Features Expanded Submission Categories

Edgefield, S.C. — The 2023 National Wild Turkey Federation’s Photo Contest is under way. NWTF says the contest has long been an opportunity for the industry’s most talented photographers to showcase their passion for capturing images of live wild turkeys in the field. The contest is open for all professional and amateur photographers who are over 18 years of age and who are residents of the U.S.

New for this year, NWTF has expanded the contest categories, which include live wild turkeys, live wildlife, scenic landscapes and the outdoor/hunting lifestyle. Entries must be the original work of the entrant, and the entrant must be the sole owner of the copyright of such entry. The NWTF reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry that does not fit categories or is deemed inappropriate.

Winners are eligible for a number of prizes and potentially may have their photographs on display at the 2024 Convention and Sport Show or featured in NWTF publications. The entry deadline is Jan. 10, 2024. Visit https://your.nwtf.org/photo_contest/ for more information.