Ice-fishing woes continue in New York this winter as warming trend hinders ice formation

New York State’s ice fishermen and women were optimistic that the winter of 2023-24 was going to be different than recent winters when Mother Nature rewarded them with fishable ice in parts of upstate by early December. Unfortunately, as has happened in many other recent winters, that hard-water was just a temporary covering, as warm temperatures and rain wiped out much of what had accumulated in the Adirondacks and adjacent parts of upstate.