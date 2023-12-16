Late season pheasant hunting offers great rewards for those willing to work for it

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My late grandfather’s farewell performance as a pheasant hunter – a seven-decade recurring role – took center stage on a particularly brutal December day in eastern South Dakota in the mid-1990s. I thought about my grandfather the other day after a wide-ranging conversation on the subject with Tom Carpenter, magazine editor at Pheasants Forever. Carp, as he’s often called, is a bird hunter of five decades who could not care less about the elements, for he’s going to put on his boots and hunt no matter what. Here are some of Carpenter’s thoughts on how to approach late-season pheasant hunting.