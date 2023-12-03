Catching up with former Minnesota DNR Commissioner Bob Herbst

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bob Herbst has more than six decades as a dedicated public servant and conservationist. He began his career as a forester in Cambridge, Minn., rose to the level of commissioner of the Minnesota DNR, and was subsequently recruited by the Carter administration to the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. Along the way he also led the Izaak Walton League, Trout Unlimited, and the Lake Superior Center.