Wednesday, August 30th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, August 30th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Junior anglers from Ohio make it a summer’s worth of titles

The 2023 Bass Federation’s Junior World Championship was won by two Perry County Angler Junior Renegades, Colton Baker, left, and Grayson Goodwin. Both boys were awarded scholarships valued at $6,000 in addition to their immense trophies. (Photo courtesy Keith Hayes)
Most weekend tournament anglers compete for a lifetime without taking home a state or national title. However, two friends joined the Perry County Junior Renegades club this spring and collected not just one, but three titles versus the best young anglers across Ohio and the nation before summer ever reached August. The two boys attend different schools, but share a love for bass fishing that has resulted in an unforgettable summer.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?