Junior anglers from Ohio make it a summer’s worth of titles

Most weekend tournament anglers compete for a lifetime without taking home a state or national title. However, two friends joined the Perry County Junior Renegades club this spring and collected not just one, but three titles versus the best young anglers across Ohio and the nation before summer ever reached August. The two boys attend different schools, but share a love for bass fishing that has resulted in an unforgettable summer.