Illinois hunters watching coyote legislation out of New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A few months after a national group launched a campaign to ban coyote hunting contests in Illinois, lawmakers in another state have taken steps to make such events illegal. The New York State Assembly recently passed legislation that primarily bans coyote hunting contests, which, like in Illinois, are popular in agricultural areas in that the state.