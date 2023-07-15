Saturday, July 15th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, July 15th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 444 – Lead ban on state Scientific and Natural Areas, Upper Sioux State Park land transfer, Camp Ripley deer hunt deadline, plus ruffed grouse forecast and summer fishing talk

A full lineup this week starts with Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein, who with Tim Spielman first discusses the DNR’s lead ammo ban on state Scientific and Natural Areas. Plus, why can’t Smokey Bear talk at the State Fair? Then the DNR’s Charlotte Roy joins the conversation to share the agency’s 2023 ruffed grouse drumming count results, which contains some good news. Old friend Rob Kimm jumps in to chat up some summer muskie fishing tactics plus his thoughts on forward-facing sonar. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with Rob as they outline their concerns over the Upper Sioux State Park land transfer, news of the 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Opener in Owatonna, and why you should avoid punching bears – black or brown.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?