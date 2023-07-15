A full lineup this week starts with Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein, who with Tim Spielman first discusses the DNR’s lead ammo ban on state Scientific and Natural Areas. Plus, why can’t Smokey Bear talk at the State Fair? Then the DNR’s Charlotte Roy joins the conversation to share the agency’s 2023 ruffed grouse drumming count results, which contains some good news. Old friend Rob Kimm jumps in to chat up some summer muskie fishing tactics plus his thoughts on forward-facing sonar. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with Rob as they outline their concerns over the Upper Sioux State Park land transfer, news of the 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Opener in Owatonna, and why you should avoid punching bears – black or brown.
Episode 444 – Lead ban on state Scientific and Natural Areas, Upper Sioux State Park land transfer, Camp Ripley deer hunt deadline, plus ruffed grouse forecast and summer fishing talk
