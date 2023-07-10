Monday, July 10th, 2023
Minnesota’s ruffed grouse counts up again in core of bird’s range

The Minnesota DNR said in a release announcing results from the 2023 spring ruffed grouse survey that warm temperatures and dry conditions that favor high nest success and chick survival the past two years may partly explain a quicker than expected rise to levels like recent peaks in the 10-year cycle. Snow conditions also were favorable for roosting throughout much of the core of grouse range during the past two winters. (Stock photo)
Minnesota’s ruffed grouse spring population counts are up again from last year and are similar to other recent peaks in the 10-year population cycle of grouse, according to a study from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR and other partners use spring drumming counts in the forested regions of Minnesota where grouse habitat exists to monitor changes in grouse populations over time.
