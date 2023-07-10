Minnesota’s ruffed grouse counts up again in core of bird’s range

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota’s ruffed grouse spring population counts are up again from last year and are similar to other recent peaks in the 10-year population cycle of grouse, according to a study from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR and other partners use spring drumming counts in the forested regions of Minnesota where grouse habitat exists to monitor changes in grouse populations over time.