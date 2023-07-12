Minnesota DNR bans lead ammo on 56 state scientific and natural areas where hunting is allowed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR issued an order in late June that will require hunters to use nontoxic, lead-free ammunition when hunting on 56 state scientific and natural areas where hunting is allowed. The new order was signed June 27 by DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, a move that stopped short of banning lead fishing tackle on SNAs and prohibiting lead ammunition at state parks for special hunts, which was sought by a coalition of conservation groups headed by Friends of Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas. Federal Ammunition on Monday criticized the commissioner’s order.