Turkey take, license sales start slowly during Minnesota’s 2023 spring season

The spring wild turkey-hunting season has entered season C, the third hunt period, and harvest and license sales have decreased compared to last year’s totals. It’s too early to tell, but Tim Lyons, Minnesota DNR upland game research scientist, said he believes this year will compare to 2022 and signifies a “new normal.”