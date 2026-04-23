2026 Pure Michigan Hunt winners get their prize packages

Winners from Livingston, Macomb and Wexford counties recently received their Pure Michigan Hunt prize packages, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, April 23.

This year’s winners are:

Bryan Alexander of Pinckney

Mike Parent of Clinton Township

Curtis Sisco of Mesick

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity gives each winner the chance to pursue Michigan’s most sought-after game species during the 2026 hunting seasons. A total of 33,557 people purchased 93,380 Pure Michigan Hunt entries during the 2025 application period.

Each winner receives one license for every limited-license hunt offered by the DNR in 2026, including elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, antlerless deer and waterfowl, as well as base licenses. In addition, each winner gets a prize package that includes hunting gear and other outdoor-related items donated by sponsors.

A list of sponsors and prizes donated by each sponsor is available at Michigan.gov/PMH.

The Pure Michigan Hunt is a chance-based drawing open to anyone eligible to purchase a Michigan hunting license. For $5 per entry, participants are entered into the drawing for the opportunity to experience Michigan’s diverse hunting seasons across the state.

“This hunt represents the very best of Michigan’s outdoor opportunities,” said Sara Thompson, DNR Wildlife Division chief. “From elk in the northern Lower Peninsula to spring turkey in southern hardwoods and waterfowl in coastal marshes, Pure Michigan Hunt winners truly experience the full range of what our state offers.”

In the case of Mike Parent, the winning entry was transferred as a gift from his daughter, Leona, highlighting the program’s flexibility and the strong hunting traditions shared among Michigan families.

Since its inception, the Pure Michigan Hunt has raised funds that directly support wildlife conservation and habitat management efforts throughout the state. Proceeds from entries help fund the work of DNR biologists, wildlife habitat improvements and conservation initiatives that benefit hunters and wildlife alike.

Hunters interested in participating in the next Pure Michigan Hunt drawing can purchase entries anywhere Michigan hunting licenses are sold or online at Michigan.gov/PMH. The application period runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 each year.