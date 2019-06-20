Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – June 21, 2019

Note: The catch-and-immediate-release of bass season ended June 15.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — FishErie.com reported June 7 that limits of walleyes were starting to come on trolling spoons and shallow-diving plugs in 20 to 45 feet. Lake trout were hitting on plugs off the mountain. Smallmouth bass were reported off Northeast Marina during calm conditions, with drop-shot rigs effective.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Nice numbers of smallmouth bass were reported in shallow water through June 7.

Lake Pleasant (Erie County) — This small, deep natural lake was yielding panfish and releases of largemouth bass on crawlers under bobbers in early June.

Allegheny River (Warren County) — Anglers were releasing smallmouth bass under the bridge and before the boat launch in Betts Park in recent weeks. Smallmouth bass, northern pike and walleyes also were hitting, by the Route 59 Bridge.

Chapman Reservoir (Warren County) — Although the reservoir was still closed to fishing in early June as construction work entered its final phase, the waters above the reservoir and below the dam at the bridge had been stocked with trout. Once the reservoir reopens, it will be catch-and-release only on all species except stocked trout in an effort to reestablish the fishery.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) —Crappies were becoming active in the shallows and close to shoreline structure in early June and hitting crawlers on jigs, as well tube jigs, and minnows. Hybrid striped bass were hitting in deeper water, but were expected to come shallow in the alewife spawn. Late night fishing for hybrid stripers was expected at most of the popular boat access areas.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Beaver River, Ohio River (Beaver County) — Sizeable flathead catfish, walleyes, and muskies were reported through early June. The New Brighton, Beaver Falls, and Eastvale dams on the Beaver were yielding nice catches on twister tail grubs and jigs and minnows.

Raccoon Lake, Brady’s Run Lake (Beaver County) — Trout were reported on chartreuse-colored paste baits and maggots in recent weeks. Some anglers were using cicadas, since the hatch was underway.

Keystone Power Dam (Armstrong County) — Nice catches of crappies were reported through early June. The horsepower limit was recently raised to 20 hp.

Yellow Creek Lake (Indiana County) — Nice catches of northern pike were reported along the shoreline. One angler reported catching a 37-incher.

Crooked Creek Lake (Armstrong County) — High water levels in early June forced closing the boat ramp, beach and outflow areas.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Hammond, Tioga, Cowanesque lakes (Tioga County) — Conditions varied in early June, with the lower sections ranging from 60 to 70 degrees, and the upper parts off-color. The crappie spawn was over, but anglers were still catching fish, especially in weeds and brush piles. Crappie Magnets and slider grubs were productive for some anglers as were small chartreuse and pearl streamers fished near weed beds. Anglers also were catching sunfish and bluegills on crawlers, flies, and artificial lures. Bass were being released along weed beds on these and smaller area lakes with frog imitations effective.

Hamilton Lake (Tioga County) — Crappies were hitting Powerbait and other soft baits like Gulp! Live minnows were the ticket towards the dam. Shore anglers were catching fish holding near the banks.

Nessmuk Lake (Tioga County) —Crappies were hitting on this 60-acre impoundment in recent weeks.

Asaph Run, Crooked Creek, Stony Fork Creek (Tioga County) — Trout were hitting a variety of baits, including pink salmon eggs, chartreuse Blue Fox spinners, Joe’s Flies spinners, brown trout or silver crankbaits, butterworms, and small nightcrawlers in recent weeks.

Pine Creek (Tioga County) — Anglers were catching trout on spinners, butterworms, wax worms, live minnows, and spoons in the 60-degree water of early June. Most activity was subsurface, although fish were rising to hatches in slower water in the evening hours.

Upper Pine Creek (Tioga County) — Trout were rising occasionally to Gray Fox, March Browns, and a few different Caddis on the water near Gaines in early June. One angler caught a trout on a Green Drake spinner.

Rose Valley Lake (Lycoming County) — Bluegills, chain pickerel and yellow perch were reported.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Water levels were high and in the mid-50s in early June. Trout were hitting nymphs, including Iron Lotus (16-18), Dirty Bird Hare’s Ear (12-16), Flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), Pat’s Rubberlegs (8-12). When trout were hitting on top, tan Elk Hair Caddis (12-14), March Browns (10-12), and Midges were working. During or after rain events, olive or black streamers, including Headbanger sculpins (4-8) were working.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Anglers were releasing bass and pumpkinseeds on crawlers under bobbers in recent weeks.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — As conditions allowed, trout were rising to dry flies, such as Sulphur Duns (16-18), Sulphur Emergers (14-16), tan or black Elk Hair Caddis (14-16) and Midges (22-26). Rusty spinners were working for some anglers in the early morning and late evening hours. Nymphs, including Iron Lotus (16-18), Hot Spot Sow Bugs (14-16), Walt’s Worms (12-16) and black Zebra Midges (18-22), were effective. Black or olive streamers, like Slumpbusters (6-10) were working during and after rainfall. Anglers are advised that until June 21, the H.R. Stackhouse facility (Fisherman’s Paradise) parking area and grounds between the entrance gate and lower trail gate will close for well drilling.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Tulpehocken, Mill, Quittapahilla creeks (Lebanon County) — Trout anglers were catching quality fish on crawlers, paste baits, and spinners through early June.

Susquehanna River (Dauphin County) — The lower reaches were yielding catfish on chicken livers, shrimp, crawlers, live minnows and live sunfish in recent weeks.

Susquehanna River (Cumberland County) — Carp and flathead catfish were hitting in recent weeks. One angler landed a 20-pound carp below York Haven near Brunner’s Island.

Children’s Lake (Cumberland County) — Anglers are advised that drilling activity is slated from June 10 until June 20.

Juniata River (Huntingdon, Mifflin counties) — High muddy conditions prevailed in early June, and catfish were taking crawlers and chicken livers at night.

Juniata River (Juniata County) —Catfish, eels, and bass were reported in recent weeks.

Lake Marburg (York County) — Panfish, including white perch, yellow perch, crappies and sunfish, were hitting on live bait.

Holman Lake (Perry County) — Panfish and trout were reported, with small crawlers, minnows and three- to four-inch plastic tubes and swimbaits productive.

NORTHEAST REGION

Mauch Chunk Lake (Carbon County) — Sizeable perch, bluegills, and crappies were reported on jigs tipped with minnows through early June. Anglers also were releasing bass on this Big Bass Program fishery.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) — Striped bass up to 34-plus inches were active in recent weeks, especially in the morning and evening hours, in recent weeks. Live bait, stickbaits and chicken livers were effective.

Mahoning Creek, Pohopoco Creek, Lehigh River (Carbon County) — Anglers were still catching trout on live minnows, paste baits, and spinners through early June. On the Lehigh, stickbaits also were effective.

Susquehanna River — Anglers were releasing smallmouth bass in the high, fast, muddy water.

FEW Reservoir, The Ice Lakes, Lily Lake (Luzerne County) — Chain pickerel and panfish were hitting live bait in recent weeks.

Briar Creek Lake (Columbia County) — Carp and trout were biting through early June.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Delaware River (Philadelphia County) — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported June 7 that plenty of stripers were in the water and hitting on bunker, but many were small because the main run had already moved south to the ocean. Snakeheads were being caught in the channels on artificial topwater lures. The catfish bite had clearly picked up with fish up to 10 pounds hitting cut bait. Carp action also was good north to New Hope into Philadelphia.

Schuylkill River (Philadelphia County) — Exceptional carp fishing was reported by Brinkman’s June 7.

Core Creek Park Lake (Bucks County) — Largemouth bass fishing has picked up on artificials at local lakes.

Chambers Lake (Chester County) — Crappies, including a 16-incher, were reported on live minnows under bobbers.

Octoraro Creek (Chester County) — The number of snakeheads was up below the Pine Grove Dam spillway upstream of the Red Covered Bridge.

New Jersey saltwater — Brinkman’s reported excellent sea bass fishing in early June after the season opened, with limits being caught within two hours. Flounder also were reported after the season got underway. Bluefin tuna up to 50 pounds were hitting in a bite that occurs only every few years.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg