Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR’s Madison service center to close

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that with the sale of the GEF2 building on Webster Street in downtown Madison, the DNR’s central office within the building will close to the public on Sept. 30.

The GEF2 building is being sold to developers as part of Gov. Tony Evers’s “Vision 2030” plan, which involves downsizing state office space and saving Wisconsin taxpayers money as the DNR and other state agencies introduce a more modern approach to their workforce.

Madison-based DNR staff will be moving to Hill Farms, which will be a DNR field office. While a field office is not regularly open to the public, citizens may schedule an appointment. To find the appropriate staffer to meet with in-person or via phone, call the DNR’s toll-free information line, (888) 936-7463, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily or find a contact using the DNR’s online point of contact tool.

Public Comment Period Extended for Proposed Repeal of Federal Roadless Rule

Washington — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the comment period for the proposed rule and study repealing the national 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule.

The proposed rule, which would remove protections against logging and associated road-building from nearly 45 million acres nationwide, was filed Aug. 18. The original comment period was scheduled to close Sept. 21 but has been extended by 15 days, through Tuesday, Oct. 6. Comments are being accepted at regulations.gov. The administration has not announced any public meetings. Learn more at backcountryhunters.org.

Scott Craven to Talk Oct. 7 in Coon Valley about Deer Population Trends and CWD

Coon Creek, Wis. — Wisconsin Wildlife Hall of Fame inductee and wildlife expert Scott Craven will be the guest speaker for the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Craven will speak about deer population trends, management goals, and chronic wasting disease.

Great Lakes Fishery Commission Opens Lamprey Treatment Facility in Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario — The Great Lakes Fishery Commission has completed construction of a chemical and equipment storage facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the first commission-owned building in Canada. The facility marks a significant investment in the infrastructure that supports the binational sea lamprey control program.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada sea lamprey control agents have operated out of deteriorating buildings for more than 50 years. The new 25,000-square-foot facility is designed for the demands of lamprey control. About 18,000 square feet are dedicated to equipment storage – 40 boats, 20 ATVs, side-by-sides, and a tractor – with the remaining 7,000 square feet set up for lampricide storage. Vehicles and boats will no longer have to be winterized; the facility is heated and built to withstand Sault Ste. Marie winters. Located near the U.S.-Canada border on commercially zoned land, the building also improves the logistics of receiving and storing lampricides that agents deploy across the basin each year.

Henry Unveils Founding Fathers Collection of Seven Tribute Edition Rifles

Rice Lake, Wis. — Henry Repeating Arms has introduced the Founding Fathers Collection, a series of seven Tribute Edition rifles honoring the men who shaped the American republic: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, John Jay, and Alexander Hamilton.

The series arrives as the United States continues to celebrate its 250th anniversary of independence. Every rifle in the series is limited to 250 numbered pieces. Beyond the individual editions, Henry is reserving 10 complete matched sets, each carrying the same number across all seven rifles, for collectors who want the full series as a single unified set.

The Founding Fathers Collection is built on the Henry Golden Boy Silver .22 with a 20-inch octagon barrel. Each rifle features a nickel-plated receiver cover with engraving highlighted in 24-karat gold, depicting the featured founder alongside imagery tied to his role in the nation’s history, the years 1776 and 2026, and the “America’s Founding Fathers” and “Series of Seven” markings.

The collection is available, factory-direct, exclusively at HenryUSA.com. Individual rifles are $1,776. The complete matched sets are $10,150 while they last.

Corrections

A “Wardens at Work” column by Jerry Davis in the Sept. 18 issue incorrectly listed the county of violation as Sheboygan County. While DNR Game Warden David Bennett is assigned to Sheboygan County, Bennett and another game warden ran the investigation for a baiting violation and felon in possession of a firearm in neighboring Manitowoc County.

An “On the Trail” column by Dean Bortz in the Sept. 18 issue incorrectly listed several deer hunting season dates. The correct season dates are: Archery and crossbow, Sept. 12 through Jan. 3, 2027; archery and crossbow metro subunits and counties with extended archery seasons, Jan. 31, 2027; gun hunt for hunters with disabilities, Oct. 3-11; youth gun deer hunt, Oct. 10-11; gun deer season, Nov. 21-29; gun in metro subunits only, Nov. 21 through Dec. 9; muzzleloader, Nov. 30 through Dec. 9; December four-day antlerless-only hunt, Dec. 10-13; antlerless-only holiday hunt (only in select farmland counties), Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2027.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience these errors may have caused.