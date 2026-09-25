A Quick Chat about new wild turkey research with Dr. Gabriel Hamer

It’s harvest season, and oh what a harvest it will be.

According to the federal government, America’s farmers will pick 16 billion bushels of corn this fall and 4.5 billion bushels of soybean from 173 million acres. The corn harvest is expected to be the second largest in history. The soybean harvest is forecast to be larger than those of recent years. Could a common insecticide that aids crop production be contributing to shrinking wild turkey populations? The National Wild Turkey Federation aims to find out.