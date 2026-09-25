Solar farm pact protects prairie chickens in Wisconsin’s Buena Vista Wildlife Area

A large solar farm under construction in Portage County’s town of Grant isn’t expected have a significant effect on Wisconsin’s largest population of greater prairie chickens, despite being built right next to the Buena Vista Wildlife Area.
A 2025 agreement between the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) and Vista Sands Solar is expected to protect Buena Vista’s greater prairie chickens from the solar farm project, said Andy Lewandowski, of Muskego, a member of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation board of directors.