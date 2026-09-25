Savvy tips to help you beat buck fever

It’s the second week of archery season, daylight’s fading, you’re tired, thinking of dinner. You glance behind you one last time. To your absolute disbelief, there stands a massive 10-point.

This comes as a shock, a tremendous shock!

Your heart hammers against your ribs; hands are shaking, knees like jelly. With trembling hands, you grab the bow and somehow attach the release. Your eyes are glued to the magnificent buck and those antlers walking past you at 25 yards. You raise the bow and draw, shaking the entire time. Everything depends on the next few seconds … Can you make the shot?