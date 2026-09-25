Tom Pink: Is it too late to save Great Lakes whitefish?

I have been earnestly following the state and tribal efforts to put a stop to the decline in Great Lakes whitefish populations, not just because whitefish are near and dear to me, but because of what they represent to the Great Lakes region, its history, and its people.

In the Sept. 11 issue of Michigan Outdoor News, it was reported that the Michigan Legislature had approved $350,000 toward whitefish recovery, with efforts directed especially in northern lakes Michigan and Huron, where zebra and quagga mussels have severely diminished the population by filtering organisms that young whitefish need to survive.