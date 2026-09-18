Way less land for hunting spurs action from Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has overhauled its Hunter Access Program this year in an effort to boost declining landowner participation and increase opportunities for hunters.

With enrolled properties at about 600,000 acres – down 77% from a peak of 2.6 million acres – the commission has launched a new website to handle bookings, with a digital map showing clear boundaries and land-use rules set by owners. Landowners can specify which species and types of hunting they will allow, and whether they will permit Sunday hunting.