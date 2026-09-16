Ralph Loos: Another Illinois DNR director, another test for state’s natural resources

We all live in the past because it’s one of the few things we’re truly confident in – good or bad, sweet or sour, we can give the past a solid thumbs up or thumbs down with little doubt or hesitation.

But the future? It’s just a wild guess. I say all that to say this: There was a time when the DNR’s director’s office seemed like a place where conservation experience mattered. And I say that to follow up with this: Gov. JB Pritzker’s recent appointment of Jim Montgomery to lead the agency is only the latest chapter in a long-running pattern that should make hunters, anglers, trappers and other conservationists at least a little skeptical.