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Tuesday, September 15th, 2026

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New York camper still missing in Moose River Plains

Authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for Craig K. Streeter, a Putnam County, N.Y., man who was last seen in Indian Lake, Hamilton County, Aug. 2. (Photo provided)

Inlet, N.Y. — State authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a 73-year-old camper who was reported missing in the central Adirondacks last month, and who has not been seen since early August.

A New York State Police press release said that on Aug. 17, they were notified of a possible missing person, Craig K. Streeter, of Mahopac, in Putnam County.

Streeter was last heard from on Aug. 2 and was last seen that same day at the Stewarts Shop convenience store in Indian Lake, in Hamilton County. Police said he was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and jeans and left the location traveling in his RV.

State Police members responded to campsite 36 on Moose River Road (Limekiln Lake-Cedar River Road) in the town of Inlet after a recreational vehicle was located with no known activity. It was determined the RV belonged to Streeter, who is known to travel and camp in remote areas. Due to Streeter’s lifestyle and frequent travel to remote camping areas, it was not uncommon for him to be out of contact for periods of time.

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At press time on Sept. 10, the search remained active and was being conducted by multiple agencies. Since Aug. 17, searchers have covered more than 728 linear miles and 2,514 acres. There are no indications of foul play.

The 64,322-acre Moose River Plains Wild Forest is part of the 79,487-acre Moose River Plains Complex. The complex is a popular year-round outdoor recreation area accessible via a 23-mile seasonal road that features 116 remote roadside campsites.

Anyone who was camping or hiking in the area or nearby remote camping areas between Aug. 2 and Aug. 7, and may have seen Streeter or has any information regarding his whereabouts or this incident, is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

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