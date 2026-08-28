Camper missing in Moose River Plains in the central Adirondacks

Inlet, N.Y. — New York State Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a 73-year-old camper who has been reported missing in the central Adirondacks, and who has not been seen since early August.

A NYSP press release said that on Aug. 17, they were notified of a possible missing person, Craig K. Streeter, of Mahopac, in Putnam County.

Streeter was last heard from on Aug. 2 and was last seen that same day at the Stewarts Shop convenience store in Indian Lake, in Hamilton County. Police said he was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and jeans and left the location traveling in his RV.

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State Police members responded to campsite 36 on Moose River Road (Limekiln Lake-Cedar River Road) in the town of Inlet after a recreational vehicle was located with no known activity. A preliminary investigation determined the RV belonged to Streeter, who is known to travel and camp in remote areas.

Due to Streeter’s lifestyle and frequent travel to remote camping areas, police said it was not uncommon for him to be out of contact for lengthy periods of time.

New York State Forest Rangers were the first to locate the RV. After they were unable to locate Streeter, additional law enforcement agencies were requested to assist with the search.

The search remains active and is being conducted by multiple agencies. There are currently no indications of foul play.

The 64,322-acre Moose River Plains Wild Forest is part of the 79,487-acre Moose River Plains Complex. The complex is a popular year-round outdoor recreation area accessible via a 23-mile seasonal road that features 116 remote roadside campsites. Streeter’s campsite is in the vicinity of the Sly Pond and Butter Brook trails, which are among several backcountry trails in the complex.

Anyone who was camping or hiking in the area or nearby remote camping areas between Aug. 2 and Aug. 7, and may have seen Streeter or has any information regarding his whereabouts or this incident, is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.