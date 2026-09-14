New York Mixed Bag: Sept. 26 is National Hunting & Fishing Day, New York Free Fishing Day

Albany — National Hunting & Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 26. Since 1972, this day is observed on the fourth Saturday of September with the mission being to recognize the contributions that hunters and anglers make to conservation and to promote outdoor recreation and the responsible stewardship of natural resources.

In New York, NHFD is one of six free annual fishing days, and that is the case this year. Anyone can fish without a license on Sept. 26. There are also a number of sponsored youth hunting activities and events held by clubs and organizations across New York.

For more details on these events, see the New York Outdoor News calendar. Learn more about National Hunting & Fishing Day at www.nhfday.org.

Youth Waterfowl, Pheasant Hunts Coming to Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties

Sackets Harbor, N.Y. — DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police Officers are again offering junior hunters ages 12 to 15 an opportunity to hunt waterfowl and pheasant in northern New York counties alongside ECO’s.

In Jefferson County, a two-day even will coincide with the waterfowl and pheasant youth hunting weekend. The event begins with a classroom portion at the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club on Sunday, Sept. 20, followed by a hunt on Saturday, Sept. 26. Call 315-489-6984 to register.

In St. Lawrence County, DEC Wildlife staff at Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area will also offer junior hunters ages 12 to 15 an opportunity to hunt waterfowl and pheasant with ECOs. The hunt is a two-day event that begins with a classroom session at the Massena Rod and Gun Club on Sunday, Sept. 20, followed by hunting on Saturday, Sept. 26. Call 315-265-2757 to register.

Town of Wilton Opens Accessible Fishing Pier on Snook Kill Creek

Wilton, N.Y. — The Saratoga County town of Wilton recently opened a new fishing pier on the Snook Kill Creek, just minutes from Exit 16 of Interstate 87. The wheel-chair accessible fishing pier, named the Roy McDonald Veterans Fishing Par,k is located on the east side of Northern Pines Road between Gailor and Ballard Road. A loop stone dust path passes through a pastoral setting leading to a fishing pier overlooking the trout stocked stream. The park is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week Last month, the town held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

While the park is dedicated to all U.S. Military veterans, town officials said they wanted to recognize former Town Supervisor Roy McDonald, a highly decorated member of the United States Army who served with the 7th Cavalry in Vietnam. McDonald’s tenure as Supervisor included a number of positive developments, including the popular Wilton Wildlife Preserve.

DEC: Lead Free Ammo Rebates to Continue for 2026-27 Hunting Seasons

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in partnership with Conservation Science Global, is again offering hunters throughout the state up to $60 rebate for their purchase and use of lead-free ammunition during the 2026- 27 big game hunting seasons.

Lead ammunition fragments and can travel up to 18 inches from the point of impact. These fragments are commonly left behind after a deer is harvested and field dressed, posing a risk to scavenging wildlife. Comparatively, lead-free ammunition is made of copper that retains up to 95% of mass after impact, resulting in deeper penetration without being toxic to scavenging wildlife.

Participation in the rebate program is strictly voluntary and will be available to all firearm deer hunters statewide. The overall research project led by DEC, Cornell University, and Conservation Science Global, which incorporates more than just the ammunition rebates, is supported through $640,000 in federal Wildlife Restoration funds. Ammunition rebates are supported by $84,000 from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund and through support from Conservation Science Global.

Since the release of this report in April 2022, DEC and partners have taken several steps to implement recommendations in the plan to minimize risks associated with lead ammunition for hunting. For more information, visit the Lead Free Ammunition webpage at https://huntersforconservation.org/new-york.

Old Reel Collectors Association to Hold Convention in Warren County

Bolton Landing, N.Y. — The Old Reel Collector’s Association, an educational non-profit, educational corporation comprised of fishing reel collectors who are joined by an interest in old fishing reels and their history, is holding it’s annual convention in the Lake George region, Sept. 20-24. Headquarters will be the Blue Water Manor resort, in Bolton Landing.

Along with meetings, seminars and a banquet, the group will hold it’s own fishing tournament on Lake George. They’ll also have a show open to the public that will showcase vintage and antique fishing reel exhibits, and a showroom sale of old reels.

Since its inception in 1989, ORCA has grown into a mature 501-C3 non-profit organization with over 700 members from the USA, Canada, and 11 international countries, according to it’s website. The group is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026. The group has been holding an annual convention since 1999, including several in New York. These include Bolton Landing in 2023, Lake George in 2006 and 2012 and Rochester in 2000.

For more information about ORCA and their convention in Warren County, visit: www.orcaonline.org.