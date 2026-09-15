Commentary: Changing forest management in the Adirondacks is concerning

We recently learned the shocking news that after 161 years of operation the Finch Pruyn paper mill will no longer be conducting Adirondack logging operations and will cease buying pulpwood for its Glens Falls mill.

About 15 years ago – under new management – we began noticing trucks coming out of the Adirondacks loaded with very small diameter pulpwood. I saw a few trucks that had no wood bigger than six inches in diameter. With the previous owners the wood on those trucks averaged between ten inches and eighteen inches in diameter.