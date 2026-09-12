State Roundup: Good luck to Wisconsin hunters embarking on another fall season

Well, what do you know, mid-September is here, and along with it we see the first signs of fall in Wisconsin in the form of some bright leaf colors starting to show up north, along with the falling of leaves (already?) and even some acorns. Water temperatures have started to drop ever so slightly as daylight hours shorten and nighttime lows drop into the 50s.

The familiar morning fogs generated by the cooling lakes reminds us that the autumn hunting and trapping seasons will soon be upon us, if they aren’t already.