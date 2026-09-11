Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2137

Captain Dumper Dan Welsch files his final fishing report for the 2026 charter season and says mature kings have moved into the Sheboygan Harbor and will soon be running up Lake Michigan tributaries to spawn. Range of Richfield president Jim Babiasz announces September specials and fall classes at the range. Huntworth Gear pro-staffer Ernie DeSantis, CEO of Whitetail Fix, returns to talk about getting kids into hunting and tells us what he would do if he ever encountered a Bigfoot in the woods.