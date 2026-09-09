Steve Piatt: When it comes to hunting and fishing, it’s simply memories for me, no statistics

I admittedly spend a bit too much time on Facebook, using it with the best of intentions, connecting with friends and fellow sportsmen, but then too often detouring into mindless stuff like old Seinfeld highlights, and reels of people falling or walking into street signs while on their cellphone.

But it can be a great tool, and I’m a member of several hunting and fishing groups, where I rarely chime in but gauge sportsmen’s sentiments on a variety of issues. And they have opinions on virtually any topic, rarely with anything approaching consensus.

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