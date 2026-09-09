Jeffrey Frischkorn: Striving to be a well-rounded conservationist in a tough political climate

“The person who agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20% traitor.” — Ronald Reagan
We are in peculiar political times, even reminiscent of antebellum America when states began to take sides for the inevitable Civil War. And no less worse, whole families were torn asunder into rivaling philosophical and political camps. Today, the country is at such a crossroads, facing the Nov. 3 election as to which trail the nation will take – and very possibly – embroiling us all in a no-win battle. As something of a microcosm of the nation’s voters are its sportsmen.