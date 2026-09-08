Some early waterfowl, squirrel seasons now open for hunting in Ohio

Columbus — Ohio’s hunting seasons for squirrel, dove, Canada goose, and teal opened in early September, according to the Ohio DNR. White-tailed deer archery hunting season follows later in the month.

Squirrel season is open from Sept. 1 until Jan. 31, 2027. Squirrels are plentiful statewide, with fox squirrels more abundant in western Ohio and gray squirrels more prevalent in eastern counties. They are most often found in forests and woodlands featuring beech, oak, and hickory trees.

Dove season is open from Sept. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 8, with a second season open from Dec. 12 to Jan. 1, 2027. Doves have been a popular game bird in Ohio since 1995.

They are abundant at the start of the season, especially in agricultural areas and open fields, and migrate to southern habitats for the winter.

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Early Canada goose and early teal (blue-winged and green-winged) hunting seasons run from Saturday, Sept. 5 to Sunday, Sept. 13. Canada geese, blue-winged teal, and green-winged teal are among the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands. Waterfowl hunting is best in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds, or from a boat. It is suggested to review an identification guide before an early season hunt, especially since waterfowl can be mistaken for similar species that are not legal game.

As the 2026 fall seasons begin, hunters are reminded to check the current regulations for changes to season dates and daily limits. New waterfowl hunting zones take effect this year, so hunters should confirm the zone of their hunting location before the regular seasons kick off in October.

A summary of the 2026-27 hunting and trapping regulations can be found at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app, or printed copies where licenses are sold.

Ohio’s statewide deer archery hunting season opens on Saturday, Sept. 26. Hunters in the disease surveillance area can begin archery hunting on Saturday, Sept. 12. This year, hunters can use deer management permits, valid for antlerless deer, on both public hunting areas and private land throughout the season, which runs through Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027. Check the hunting regulations booklet for more information.

The Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership program opens an avenue for hunters to access private land and landowners to receive incentives for allowing hunter access. New properties were added for the 2026-27 season.

Find more information about the program, sign up as a hunter or landowner, and discover property near you at wildohio.gov. Hunters can access enrolled properties with a free daily permit.