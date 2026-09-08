Lots of largemouths in weeds at Hopewell Lake in southeast Pennsylvania

If you fish for largemouth bass, you probably read magazines, watch TV and YouTube shows about, or listen to podcasts about how and where to catch largemouth bass. And what do they all preach?

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