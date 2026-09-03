Fur market report: Generally positive outlook a welcomed change for eager trappers

The wild fur market is going into the 2026-27 trapping season with a lot to be thankful for. It’ll certainly be a good year to trap bobcats, otter, red fox and mink. But if you trap mostly staple Midwestern fur, such as muskrat, coyote, or raccoon? Maybe not so much.

As has been the case for a while, the majority of buyers at the FHA have been Chinese – or at least brokering for the Chinese. Over the past few years, more and more millennials in China have reached a stage in life where their buying power is coming into serious play.

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