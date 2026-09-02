Minnesota Mixed Bag: Visit Outdoor News at the Minnesota State Fair

Falcon Heights, Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota State Fair continues through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Stop by the Outdoor News booth behind the DNR stage at the corner of Nelson and Judson to renew your subscription (includes a free hat) or to chat with staff. The publication has a new inventory of hats for you to choose from in 2026.

For a list of daily events happening at the DNR booth and stage, visit www.mndnr.gov. State Fair admission is $20 for those ages 13 to 64; $18 for those 65 and older and kids ages 5 to 12; and free for children age 4 and under. Fairgrounds hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day). For more information, visit www.mnstatefair.org



MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Commentary: Understanding Minnesota’s existing Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee

Meet Jason Moeckel, the Minnesota DNR’s new Fish and Wildlife Division leader

Feds say waterfowl numbers drop in ’26

USFS AND NATIONAL FOREST FOUNDATION LAUNCH NATIONAL FORESTS PASSPORT

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation last week announced the launch of the National Forests and Grasslands Passport, a free digital experience designed to inspire visitors to discover more of America’s national forests and grasslands while earning commemorative digital badges along the way.

Available through the OuterSpatial mobile app, the National Forests and Grasslands Passport transforms every visit into a rewarding experience, allowing visitors to check in and earn exclusive digital badges for each national forest and national grassland they explore.

Each national forest and grassland has its own specially designed badge, inspired by the iconic Forest Service entrance signs that have welcomed visitors for generations. The artwork reflects the landscapes, wildlife, plants, and other features that define each forest and grassland, creating a collection as distinctive as the places themselves.

To learn more about the National Forests and Grasslands Passport and to download, visit: www.nationalforests.org/passport

BANNING STATE PARK CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AFTER LABOR DAY

Sandstone, Minn. — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, Banning State Park’s campground will close for a construction project to replace the park’s shower building. The DNR anticipates that the campground, which includes 33 sites and a camper cabin, will remain closed during the entire 2027 camping season while construction is completed.

“We know some visitors may be disappointed to lose a season of camping at Banning, but we’re excited to reopen the campground in 2028 with a shower building that fits the needs of today’s campers,” said Clarissa Payne, park supervisor at Banning State Park.

The new building will include modern restrooms, accessible single-occupancy showers, and dishwashing stations.

DNR ENCOURAGES HOMEOWNERS TO WATER TREES

St. Paul — Minnesota’s summer heat and unpredictable rainfall are creating drought conditions across much of the state, which can stress neighborhood trees. The DNR encourages homeowners, residents and community tree caretakers to help newly planted and established residential trees stay healthy during dry conditions.

Unlike trees growing in forests, residential trees – such as those in yards – often face additional stress from compacted soils, limited rooting space, reflected heat from pavement and competition from other vegetation. Drought stress can make trees more susceptible to insects, diseases and other environmental challenges. During extended dry periods, supplemental watering can help reduce stress and improve tree health.

“Watering trees during extended dry periods is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support the health of their landscapes and communities,” said Rachael Dvoracek, DNR community forestry project specialist. “A little attention now can help trees thrive for years to come.”

WISCONSIN BEAR HUNTING BEGINS SEPT. 9

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters that the 2026 bear hunting season opens on Wednesday, Sept. 9. This year, over 34,000 people applied for one of the 15,245 bear licenses available, and 106,000 more people opted to purchase a preference point to improve their chances of drawing a license in a future lottery.

The 2026 bear season is open from Sept. 9 to Oct. 13, with specific regulations based on a hunter’s bear management zone. Hunters must know the management zone in which they are licensed to hunt and the specific bear hunting regulations within that zone.

Wisconsin has a thriving bear population estimated at around 24,000 animals. The resident bear population covers more than half the state, primarily in the forested regions of northern and central Wisconsin, with a continued trend of slow southward expansion.

IOWA DNR PROPOSAL AFFECTS NONRESIDENT HUNTERS, GIVES RESIDENTS ‘FIRST SHOTS’

Des Moines — The Iowa DNR is taking public comments on a proposed rule change that would give in-state hunters the first shot at pheasants and other game over out-of-state hunters, including those in Minnesota, on public lands.

“We have some places like near the borders and things where we have consistent resident, nonresident usage of our public areas, and this hopefully will help alleviate a little bit of that and spread some people out,” said the Chris Ensminger of Iowa DNR Wildlife.

“The general hunting license is the same license that deer hunters have to buy, nonresident turkey hunters have to buy, and it does not affect those,” Ensminger said. “So if you come here to Iowa to deer hunt, they’re going to ask you what dates do you want for small game hunting. If you don’t small game hunt, you can just tell them, you know, leave the default.”

Iowa DNR is taking comments through Sept. 22 on the rule change.

The state’s Natural Resources Commission will vote on final rules after a public hearing.