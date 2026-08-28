New York’s Rockland County opts in on pilot youth deer hunt

Rockland County has joined every other eligible upstate county in New York State in participating in the Pilot Junior Hunting program, which allows youth ages 12 and 13 to hunt white-tailed deer.

Introduced by District 6 Legislator and Majority Leader Alden H. Wolfe, the law quietly passed the county legislature in June. It became official on July 1 when it was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of New York. The passage makes Rockland County the last of all the eligible counties to opt in on the pilot program.

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