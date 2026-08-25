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Nearly 360 new acres preserved in Ohio’s Jackson County

Land was acquired through $740,000 in grants from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Wetland Resource Restoration Sponsor Program (WRRSP). (Photo by Ryan Rothstein)

Jackson, Ohio — The Ohio DNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) acquired nearly 360 acres of property in Jackson County, creating lasting protection for one of the highest concentrations of rare plants in southeastern Ohio.

The acquisition adds 193 acres to Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve and creates the new White’s Gulch State Nature Preserves, 164 acres.

The land was acquired through $740,000 in grants from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Wetland Resource Restoration Sponsor Program (WRRSP).

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Both projects share similar forest habitats of hemlock-hardwood, mixed mesophytic, and oak-hickory that grow over towering cliffs. The focus of WRRSP grants for both project sites is the wetlands and streams, where significant portions of local streams and wetlands are now preserved.

As of 2024, 498 native plants have been recorded in the preserve, including 30 species of ferns.

“Protecting places like the Lake Katharine ecosystem ensures future generations can experience its natural beauty,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “By preserving this additional land, we are protecting more wildlife, plants, wetlands, and streams while expanding opportunities for visitors to enjoy the area.”

White’s Gulch is located just over a mile west of Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve. This deep valley has been studied by biologists, botanists, and ecologists for well over 100 years.

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