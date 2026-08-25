Gretchen Steele: When the regulations become a hunt of their own

There was a time when preparing for hunting season in Illinois meant finding a place to hunt, checking the weather, sighting in the gun or bow, and maybe negotiating with a dog that had discovered a fresh mud puddle. These days, another item belongs on the checklist: figuring out which rules actually apply.

That may sound simple, but Illinois outdoorspeople know better. A hunter, angler, or trapper can start with the annual digest, move to an IDNR webpage, follow a link to the Illinois Administrative Code, and then discover that a site-specific rule changes the answer again.

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