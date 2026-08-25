Ralph Loos: So many rule changes for Michigan deer hunters, so many different ways to confuse them

We can all imagine what conversations between hunters and COs will sound like this season, especially if a hunter follows his or her habits instead of his or her aforementioned shiny new rulebook – or, more likely I guess, shiny new smartphone app..

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