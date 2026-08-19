Minnesota Mixed Bag: State Fair gets underway on Thursday

Falcon Heights, Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota State Fair begins Aug. 27 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 7, with great weather in the forecast. Stop by the Outdoor News booth behind the DNR stage at the corner of Nelson and Judson to renew your subscription (includes a free hat) or to chat with staff.

State Fair admission is $20 for those ages 13 to 64; $18 for those 65 and older and kids ages 5 to 12; and free for children age 4 and under. Fairgrounds hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day). For more information, visit mnstatefair.org

33 STATE COMMUNITIES RECEIVE GRANTS TO PLANT THOUSANDS OF TREES

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has awarded nearly $5 million in Community Tree Planting Grants to 33 communities across the state. Funded by the Legislature, the grant increases urban forest diversity by removing damaged and dying trees and planting new trees.

The Community Tree Planting Grants, along with the ReLeaf Grants, represented one of the largest urban and community forestry funding opportunities ever offered by the DNR. ReLeaf grant recipients will be announced later this year. In addition to trees planted in communities through these grants, an additional 18 million seedlings have been planted on state lands the past eight years.

A new DNR urban and community forestry grant is open through Sept. 14. The maximum grant award is $150,000 with no match required. The Protect Community Forestry Grant is funded by the Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. Visit the DNR website for more information.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Game Fair forum questions Lisa Demuth on Minnesota outdoors topics

Minnesota’s breeding ducks bounce back in spring survey

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says ‘no further action’ on tiling issue around wetland easements

FEDERAL AMMUNITION LAUNCHES REBATE PROGRAMS FOR WATERFOWL HUNTING

Anoka, Minn. — Federal Ammunition recently launched two new rebate programs to give cash back to waterfowl hunters this fall. The two rebate programs are titled Steel Savings and Flyway Rebate.

Qualifying products of Federal’s Steel Savings rebate include Speed-Shok, Speed-Shok Snow Goose, and Rob Roberts Raptor Steel. Shoppers who buy at least two boxes of qualifying Federal waterfowl shotshell ammunition will receive a $2.50 rebate per box purchased. Qualifying products for the Flyway Rebate are limited to Black Cloud FS Steel, Black Cloud FS Steel High Velocity, and Ultra Steel. Shoppers who buy at least two boxes of qualifying Federal Premium waterfowl shotshell ammunition will receive a $5 rebate per box purchased.

A minimum purchase of two boxes (50 rounds) or one 100-count bulk pack is required, with a maximum rebate of $100 per person or household. Valid purchases must be made from August 1 through Dec. 31, 2026. The deadline for mail-in or online submissions is January 31, 2027. Customers must be 18 years or older to participate. Some exclusions may apply.

See complete details at: Rebates and Promotions at www.federalpremium.com.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY CHAPTER OF PF HOSTS CONCERT FOR CONSERVATION

Sauk Centre, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Chapter of Pheasants Forever is hosting a Concert for Conservation on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Saukinac Campground near Sauk Centre featuring live music from the band Prairie Smoke.

Tickets are $10 tickets in advance or $15 at the door, and all proceeds support Pheasants Forever. Among the members of Prairie Smoke is Ryan Rothstein, Outdoor News columnist. Learn more at www.pheasantsforever.org/get-involved/find-an-event/events

CRAWFORD COUNTY AND PORTAGE COUNTY, WIS., DEER FARMS CONFIRMED WITH CWD

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture confirmed last week that deer farms in Crawford and Portage counties have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The positive result in western Wisconsin’s Crawford County came from a 2-year-old female elk. The premises is quarantined, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

The Portage County deer farm tested positive via a 3-year-old buck. The premises is quarantined, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.