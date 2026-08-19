Game Fair forum questions Lisa Demuth on Minnesota outdoors topics

Minnesota Outdoor News held its second governor’s forum of the year at Game Fair on Saturday, Aug. 15. It featured a lengthy Q&A session with Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth, the Republican candidate for governor in 2026.

What follows is an edited-for-length transcript of Demuth’s answers during last Saturday’s forum. Outdoor News staff and other Minnesota outdoors operatives drafted the questions, and Ron Schara, Game Fair host, as well as Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein presented them to Demuth, R-Cold Spring, last Saturday. Last week’s edition of this publication printed a similar transcribed Q&A from the first weekend of Game Fair with DFL gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar.

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