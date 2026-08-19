Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

AUG. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Embarras Eagles IL Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., West End Event Center, 202 Museum Drive, Newton. Call 618-562-8526 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., The Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy. Call 309-224-2210 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Old National Road Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., 11701 E. U.S. Highway 40216 S. Main Street, Marshall. Call 618-553-8889 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.



SEPT 11: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette, Effingham. Call 217-821-8801 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT 17: Whitetails Unlimited Rockford Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 pm, Lino’s at the Mercato, 8400 E. Riverside Boulevard Loves Park. Call 815-670-0912 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT 19: Whitetails Unlimited Steeleville & Sparta Scholastic Trap Team Banquet, 4 pm, American Legion Hall, 4303 S. Chester Street, Steeleville. Call 618-713-1518 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT 26: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois South Deer Camp, 4 pm, The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Call 309-369-8265 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Alexander County Chapter Banquet, 4 pm, Alexander-Pulaski Sportsmans Club, 19074 Sportman Club Road, Miller City. Call 6618-559-8024 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Illinois Rack Attack Banquet, 4 pm, St. John’s Catholic Church, 519 Hazel Street, Red Bud. Call 618-541-8943 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. For more information, call 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. For more information, call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more information, call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more information, call Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more information, call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. For more information, call 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more information, call 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more information, call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more information, call 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more information, call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more information, call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Woodford County Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call 309-696-0208.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, P.O. Box 216, Sparta, IL 62286