Patrick Durkin: Sonar expert Rick Krueger solved Wisconsin’s 45-year mystery of two missing men

My dad’s oldest brother, Donnie, worked at Kellogg’s cereals in Battle Creek, Mich.

Each summer, he pulled his boat and its twin 50-hp Mercury engines 320 miles to a cabin he and Aunt Jeanie rented for two weeks on Lake Monona in Madison, Wis. That was the early 1960s, when rental cabins bordered the beach at Esther Park. Our family didn’t own a boat until 1968, so Uncle Donnie’s vacations offered us rare treats to waterski and fish from a boat. He especially liked fishing a rock pile just north of the cabin.

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