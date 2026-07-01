Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR law enforcement partners increase impaired boater patrols this weekend

St. Paul — Minnesota DNR conservation officers and their public safety partners will be conducting Operation Dry Water July 3-5. The annual nationwide campaign highlights the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and calls attention to the heavy penalties associated with boating while intoxicated.

BWI is the leading contributing factor to boating accidents and fatalities. While most boaters do the right thing by leaving alcohol on shore, dozens of people are arrested for BWI each year in the days surrounding the Fourth of July. Minnesota has strong BWI laws. Anyone convicted of operating under the influence – whether they’re operating a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle – loses their privilege to operate any of them.

For more on Operation Dry Water and boating safety, visit the Operation Dry Water website and the DNR’s boat safety webpage.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota anglers battle ‘goofy’ spring weather to get on a solid bite this year

New Senate Farm Bill draft would ‘modernize’ the CRP

Proctor sophomore wins first-ever shoot-off to earn title at Minnesota clay target state tournament

AIR TEAM RESCUES INJURED MAN IN BWCA

Duluth, Minn. — According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Air Rescue Team rescued a man from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Friday, June 26, at 8:21 p.m., after he suffered a “severe leg injury” while using a machete.

“…at approximately 2021 hours, Ely-area first responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the report of a male, located on the Angleworm Trail, in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area needing rescue,” said a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team responded to the scene and was able to hoist the victim to safety and transport him to an awaiting ambulance at the Ely airport. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Ely hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The Angleworm Lake Trail is a 12-mile hike that loops around Angleworm Lake north of Ely.

DAVE SIMONETT HEADLINES BENEFIT FOR THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA

Minneapolis — Join state conservation and paddling enthusiasts on the evening of Thursday, July 9, for Singing Into Wilderness, a special live benefit show for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Dave Simonett and friends with special guest Doug Duren, will perform at the Hook and Ladder Event Center, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Enjoy live music, food trucks, an exclusive auction, canoe sweepstakes, and more.

Proceeds from the event and show will benefit Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters and the organization’s work to protect and conserve Minnesota’s very own Singing Wilderness, the BWCA. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.sportsmenbwca.org

WILLARD MUNGER STATE TRAIL REOPENS

St. Paul — The Munger State Trail reopened to the public on July 1 with enhancements to natural resources and recreation. A section of trail between Pulaski Street and Riverwest Drive had been closed since November during restoration of Knowlton Creek where it intersects the Munger Trail. The restoration of this 200-foot stretch will enhance stream stability and the creek’s capacity to handle extreme high- and low-flow conditions. This will better support fish movement and natural stream functions. The project also improves wildlife passage under the trail and enhances user experience. Knowlton Creek supports a naturally reproducing brook trout population, and several restoration measures focused on this species’ habitat needs.

Funding for this project was also provided by the Outdoor Heritage Fund as appropriated by the Minnesota State Legislature and recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.

WISCONSIN CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF STATE NATURAL AREAS

Madison, Wis. — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Natural Areas Program, the oldest and largest of its kind in the country. The Wisconsin DNR, in collaboration with over 60 partners, cares for nearly 700 sites that protect outstanding examples of Wisconsin’s native landscape of natural communities, significant geological formations and archaeological sites.

The Wisconsin Legislature created the State Natural Areas Program in November 1951, to protect the best examples of Wisconsin’s native “natural communities” – distinct groupings of plants, animals, soils, geology and climate that include different types of grasslands, wetlands and forests. Since its founding, the program has also grown to protect other aspects of Wisconsin’s natural heritage, including significant geological features, archaeological sites and critical habitat for some rare species.

More than 230 animal and plant species are listed as endangered or threatened in Wisconsin. Over 90% of those listed plant species and 75% of the listed wildlife species are found within state natural areas. Learn more about volunteering on the properties at www.dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/StateNaturalAreas/volunteer

IOWA DNR INVESTIGATES FISH KILL IN LEE COUNTY

Houghton, Iowa — The Iowa DNR is investigating a fish kill near the city of Houghton in southeast Iowa’s Lee County. On June 25, the DNR Field Office in Washington was notified of a possible pesticide rinsate spill near the ChemGro facility in Houghton.

Further investigation showed the rinsate, which contained an ammonia cleaning agent, was discharged onto the ground at the co-op and entered a storm drain. The storm drain leads to an open area that flows into a rural creek running south of Houghton, which eventually merges with larger streams.

DNR staff revisited the site on June 26. A number of dead fish (mostly minnows and bullheads) were observed downstream from the source. The incident remains under investigation.