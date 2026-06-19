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Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR accepting shooting range applications through Aug. 15

Madison — The Wisconsin DNR is accepting applications for the Shooting Range Grant Program through Aug. 15.

The program provides financial assistance for safe firearm or archery shooting opportunities. Managers of public or private ranges or members of the public interested in building a new range may apply. Ideal ranges are located near highly populated areas and offer educational programming for the public related to hunting and shooting sports. For-profit businesses are not eligible for funding.

Prior to submitting an application, all applicants must contact either Sarah Brenner, DNR Shooting Range Grant Program manager, at Sarah.Brenner@wisconsin.gov or (715) 894-8666, or Brett Johanen, DNR public shooting range manager, at Brett.Johanen@wisconsin.gov or (608) 772-4928 to discuss their interest.

More information is on the DNR’s shooting range grant program webpage.

Wisconsin DNR to Cut Muskie Stocking by 70%, Walleye Stocking by 45%

Madison — Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Wisconsin will close some fish hatcheries and stop some stocking of muskies, walleyes and pheasants because of dollars the state’s budget committee hasn’t granted the Wisconsin DNR. The reductions are the latest development in ongoing challenges the agency has faced with the state’s fish and wildlife account.

In recent years, the account has faced a $16 million shortfall as license fees for hunting, trapping, and fishing have remained largely flat since 2005, even amid rising costs and declining license sales. Lawmakers in last year’s biennial state budget approved a $30 million transfer from the state’s forestry account to make up the deficit.

The DNR said all cuts to stocking are being put in place regardless of whether the agency receives additional funds. The reduction means a total of nearly 4.3 million fish will be stocked this year, down from nearly 4.8 million. The agency will stock 40,000 fewer muskies, or a 70% reduction. Walleye stocking will also drop by 45%, or a reduction of just under 300,000 fish.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin’s Ridglan Farms beagle facility decides to shut down Blue Mounds operation

Wisconsin warden recalls tragic day afield when Chai Vang killed six Wisconsin hunters in 2004

Members of Congress sent letter about Wisconsin’s Ridglan Farms to RFK

Landowners Hosting Hunters with Disabilities for Fall Deer Hunt Must Apply by July 1

Madison — Landowners interested in sponsoring visiting disabled gun deer hunters must enroll their properties by July 1.

There have been some changes to the program dates for this fall.

For the first seven days of the deer hunt for hunters with disabilities, Oct. 3-9, hunts must be conducted on land enrolled in the program. On the weekend of Oct. 10-11, the same weekend as the youth deer hunt, eligible hunters may hunt statewide on public land or any private land they have permission to hunt regardless of whether the land is enrolled in the program.

In order to host disabled hunters Oct. 3-9 landowners must have at least 60 acres available, be able to host at least three hunters and complete an online application by July 1. The DNR asks landowners to fill in all the property information fields on the application.

Sponsors are encouraged to keep hunter density to at least one hunter per 20 acres. Lands with fewer than three hunters enrolled or less than 60 acres will be approved by the DNR on a case-by-case basis. Sponsoring landowners must also provide a list of the names, phone numbers and DNR ID numbers of all hunters they will be hosting by Sept. 15.

“This special hunt has been providing hunters with disabilities opportunities to deer hunt for over 30 years,” said Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist. “This hunt is only possible through our landowner sponsors. Their willingness to partner with hunters and open their properties each year allows more individuals to participate in our deer hunting tradition.”

This special hunt began in 1992 and provides opportunities for about 400 hunters each year.

Wisconsin Tree Farm Program Field Day to Visit Oconto Co. Grover Tree Farm Aug. 1

Underhill, Wis. — The Wisconsin Tree Farm Program annual Tree Farm Field Day will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Grover tree farm in the Oconto County town of Underhill. Mike and Shelly Grover, who received the 2025 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year Award, will host the event on their farm.

The day includes a guided trail walk of the Grover tree farm where the eight miles of trails run along the bank of the Oconto River and will include highlights such as wildflower and native grass management, wetlands restorations, and invasive plant control and equipment.

The public is invited to this family-friendly outdoor event that includes  guest speakers, tours, and a catered lunch buffet.​ Virtual learning is available for those who can’t make the field day. Registration opens at 8 a.m. that day, with tours starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $27.50 per person or $45 per couple. Kids 14 and younger are free.

Sheboygan County Meadow Lark Road Fertilizer Spill Triggers Fish Kill

Madison — The DNR responded to a fertilizer spill impacting the Sheboygan River in Sheboygan County.

On June 11, while responding to a fish kill, DNR staff observed a leaking fertilizer tank east of Meadow Lark Road at Majestic Meadows Dairy. The fertilizer entered the water via a drain tile that discharges to an unnamed tributary connected to the Sheboygan River. The farm stopped the release and took actions to mitigate further impacts with consultation from the DNR. DNR staff continue to monitor the fish kill. The DNR advises people to avoid collecting and/or eating dead fish found on or near the river.

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