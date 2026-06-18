Wisconsin warden recalls tragic day afield when Chai Vang killed six Wisconsin hunters in 2004

Chai Soua Vang, 57, the St. Paul, Minnesota, man who was sentenced to six life sentences for the intentional homicide of six Wisconsin deer hunters and wounding two others in 2004, died in a hospital on June 10 at the age of 57.

No cause of death or other information related to his passing was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections due to privacy laws. On Thursday, June 11, a status update was entered into Vang’s case file on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access page, confirming his death as of June 10.