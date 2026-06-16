Ralph Loos: Michigan bills allowing commercial harvest of walleye caused some clanking, but crappies are creating a roar

It began as quiet “clanking” and quickly became a murmur – the sounds of opposition to additional sportfish being made available for commercial anglers on Michigan waters is now at a steady roar.

We reported on House Bills 5801 and 5802 in the June 5 issue and followed up on the measures in this issue. The initial story focused on walleyes – our headline screamed, “Walleyes a target in effort to alter regulations.” But for fishermen in the state, the murmur became a roar when they started to read through the connected pieces of legislation.