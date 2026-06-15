Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Clearfield County rebrands

Clearfield Pa. — During a special late-May meeting, the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Board of Directors approved a new brand identity and tagline for Visit Clearfield County: “Something Wild is Waiting.”

It replaces the longtime slogan “Halfway to Everywhere” and signals a “bold repositioning of the county” as a destination in its own right, the authority said.

We no longer have to be halfway to another destination because we are the destination, noted Executive Director Collin Norman.

KECA Gets PA Wilds Grant for an App

Benezette, Pa. — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance has been awarded funding through the Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship’s Community Engagement Mini-Grant Program to support the development of the Experience Elk Country: The Official Elk Country Guide App.

It’s an innovative mobile application designed to enhance visitor experiences, promote programs and events at the Elk Country Visitors Center, offer a comprehensive listing of all designated elk viewing areas throughout Pennsylvania’s Elk Country, encourage responsible wildlife viewing, and strengthen connections between communities throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

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Pennsylvania’s bass opener is different today, but tournament anglers still look forward to it

Floating Pennsylvania’s Juniata River… where scenery and bass fishing are superb

Shaver’s Creek Reopens After Improvements

Petersburg, Pa. — Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center here has reopened to the public with expanded parking, improved accessibility and upgraded stormwater infrastructure following a multi-month improvement project.

The reopening comes on the heels of the center’s recent 50th anniversary celebration, which brought together community members, supporters and current and former staff and students to mark the milestone.

Md. Gobbler Hunters Report 5,094 Harvest

Annapolis, Md. — Maryland hunters harvested a total of 5,094 wild turkeys during the 2026 spring season, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. This year’s harvest was 5% higher than last year but remained below the record harvest of 5,356 set in 2023.

Garrett County reported the highest harvest with 542 turkeys, followed by Charles County with 452 and Worcester County with 430 turkeys. Allegany and Washington counties also reported over 300 birds each.

Surging Tree Care Demand in Southeast

Boyertown, Pa. — Tree care companies across southeastern Pennsylvania are fielding more service requests than in previous years, and the reasons go well beyond routine maintenance, according to an arborist here.

Chris Merkel, founder of Merkel’s Tree Service, said three pressures are converging simultaneously: suburban tree canopies planted in the 1960s and ‘70s are reaching the end of their natural lifespan, high-wind events and ice storms are striking the region with increasing frequency, and the spotted lanternfly continues to weaken tree populations.

Junior Game Warden Camps are Coming Up

Harrisburg — Whether collecting forensic evidence that will bring poachers to justice, tracking down lost hikers or live-trapping black bears for research, Pennsylvania state game wardens have among the most unique, diverse and exciting careers in wildlife conservation.

This summer, youths ages 12 to 15 can experience some of it for themselves. The Game Commission is holding one-day Junior Game Warden Camps across the commonwealth, providing a fun-filled day learning about the career of a state game warden.

Registration – which is limited to those who have not attended a camp held previously – can be completed online. To see camp dates and register, go to https://bit.ly/3PLJeYB.

Allegheny to Reclaim Abandoned Mine Land

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has awarded $10.6 million to the Allegheny County Parks Foundation for the Pinkertons Run Project through the Abandoned Mine Land and Abandoned Mine Drainage Grant Program to reclaim abandoned mine land, improve water quality, expand outdoor recreation opportunities, and support economic development in Allegheny County.

Federal funding will support restoration of nearly two acres of abandoned mine land in Settlers Cabin Park, treatment of two abandoned mine discharges, and construction of a 1.5-mile paved trail connecting the park to the Panhandle Trail.

Just a Reminder About Hunting License Sales

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Game Commission reminds readers of the following dates:

Hunting licenses go on sale Monday, June 22 – It’s the first day to purchase your 2026-27 hunting and trapping licenses and resident antlerless licenses for all wildlife management units.

Like last year, all resident hunters are guaranteed an antlerless license in any unit in the first round, if purchased prior to July 13. No need to wait in line – you’ll have 21 days to get your guaranteed antlerless license.

Monday, June 22 (8 a.m.) – Residents only: antlerless licenses on sale for all units, guaranteed to all Pennsylvania residents.

Monday, July 13 (8 a.m.) – Nonresidents: unsold antlerless licenses available on a first-come, first-served basis.