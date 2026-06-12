Pennsylvania’s bass opener is different today, but tournament anglers still look forward to it

While it may slip by unnoticed by many anglers, the opening day of bass season in Pennsylvania, the second Saturday in June, still holds excitement for folks who fish tournaments.

Bass fishing has been allowed year-round since 2000, when the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission changed the closed season during the spawn to catch-and-immediate-release. However, there’s a moratorium on tournaments from mid-March to mid-June, which makes the season opener something to look forward to for thousands of club and elite tournament competitors.