Indiana hunter scores a huge black bear in northern Wisconsin. Jeff heads to Cass Lake, Minn. for a Masters Walleye Circuit tournament. Dan heads to Ballard’s Black Island Resort on Lake of the Woods.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2138
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