New York’s whitetail harvest up slightly in 2025-26

New York’s white-tailed deer harvest for the 2025-26 hunting seasons rose slightly from that of the season prior, and mostly on par with the five-year average. New York’s estimated total harvest of 227,032 was up 1.7% from 223,304 in 2024. The five year average is 226,061.
The statewide buck take of 120,909 was a 1.2% decrease from the year prior but still above the five-year average of 115,670, while the overall antlerless take of 106,123 was a 5.2% increase from 100,877 in 2024, but lower than the five-year average of 110,391.